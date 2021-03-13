The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $273.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.09. The company has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.