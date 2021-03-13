The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

HD stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.22. The company had a trading volume of 272,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

