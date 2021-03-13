The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,351 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of The Kroger worth $328,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 314,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.