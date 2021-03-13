The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

