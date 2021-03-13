The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 674.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MIK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

