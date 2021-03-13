The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $10.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

