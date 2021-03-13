The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

