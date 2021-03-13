The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

