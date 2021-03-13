The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

