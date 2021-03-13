The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 505,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of The TJX Companies worth $1,039,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

