The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

