The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,074 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

