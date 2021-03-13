THEKEY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 199.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $1.45 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007322 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

