THORChain Tops One Day Volume of $34.19 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00009989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $34.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

