Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $33,901.49 and $53,578.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.51 or 0.00369443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

