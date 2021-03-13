Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0024 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $247,436.12 and approximately $58.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

