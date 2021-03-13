Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tikcro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

