Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $377.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.40 million and the highest is $389.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

