TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $192,613.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.21 or 0.99786721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00031340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,053,545 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.