TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRMD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -363.30. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get TORM alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.