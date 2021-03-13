Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 12,908 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,155,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $418.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

