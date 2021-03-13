Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TWER opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

