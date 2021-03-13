Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Trane Technologies worth $415,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,542. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

