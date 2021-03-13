TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 123.6% in February

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

