TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the February 11th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.67 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

