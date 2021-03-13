Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Translate Bio stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

