TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 2,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,316. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.