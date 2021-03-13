TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

