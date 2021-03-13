Travala.com Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.77 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Travala.com has a market cap of $191.30 million and $16.77 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00006147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,210,500 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

