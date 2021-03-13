Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.21.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

