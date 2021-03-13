Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

