Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,376 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in 8X8 by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,201 shares of company stock worth $2,527,964. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

