Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

