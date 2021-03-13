Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
