Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $340.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.