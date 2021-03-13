Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 19,449 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,748.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

