Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $69.35. 41,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,833. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.