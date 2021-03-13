Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

ADP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

