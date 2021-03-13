Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. 55,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.