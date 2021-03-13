Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.05 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 24,977 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

