Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.02 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.48. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

