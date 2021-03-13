Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.51 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of WMG stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 12,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,356. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

