Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.58 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

