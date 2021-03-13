Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -166.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.