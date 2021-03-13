Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 640,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.05.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

