Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders have sold a total of 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.