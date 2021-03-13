Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 24,428 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 227.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

