Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 226.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. 53,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,419. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,722 shares of company stock valued at $64,038,988 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.