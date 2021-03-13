Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 32,240 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after buying an additional 366,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

AL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 31,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,438. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

