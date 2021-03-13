Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

