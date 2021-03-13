Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.77 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 294,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $22,382,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,950,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

